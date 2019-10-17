Xanadu named best of the best at WA Wine Show

news, local-news,

Margaret River winery Xanadu was last week awarded winner of the Wine Show of Western Australia, Shire of Plantagenet Trophy, Best Wine of Show, for its 2017 DJL Cabernet Sauvignon. This year there were 855 entries from a total of 115 producers with the awards presented at a lunch at Plantagenet Wines in Mt Barker today. Singaporean Master of Wine Ying Hsien Tan joined chief judge Tasmanian winemaker Samantha Connew and her team for the 42nd Wine Show of WA. Ms Connew said it was pleasing to see that 65 per cent of the 855 entries picked up awards, with 4.7 per cent achieving gold medal status, which she said reflected on the quality of WA wines. There were 57 gold medals awarded. The standout class was the Shiraz, Class 22, with five Golds going to the 66 entries in the class. As expected, Chardonnay and Cabernet brackets were very strong but it was pleasing to see a depth and diversity in the Riesling and Shiraz classes with the 2018 Shiraz in particular showing a lovely purity of fruit," Ms Connew said. "As we have seen at other shows over the last five years, the red blend classes were very strong with Bordeaux blends shining the light, although the Rhone blends didn't reveal the highlights that we have seen previously. "From a single varietal point of view outside of the traditional strong quartet of Cabernet, Shiraz, Chardonnay and Riesling, Malbec was a stand out for reds with another strong showing and with whites there was a lovely perfumed Alsatian blend and a textured Fiano. "The Rose class was disappointing in the context of these wines being extremely commercially relevant; it seems that too many producers are sacrificing flavour in the pursuit of getting the right colour," she said. Panel Leaders include Courtney Treacher from the Houghton team at Nannup; freelance wine journalist Dave Brookes; and senior winemaker for Tyrells, in the Hunter Valley Andrew Spinaze. As well as international judge Ying Tan, judges included WA winemaker Damian Hutton, and Margaret River winemakers Kate Morgan, Ben Rector, Brendan Carr and Severine Logan. Beginning in 1978 as part of the Mount Barker and Districts Agricultural Show, the Wine Show of Western Australia has grown to become a separate and distinguished event which annually determines the best of Western Australian wines. From only six classes in 1978, the show has grown to 39 classes and 23 trophies including the prestigious Shire of Plantagenet Trophy for Best Wine of Show. Xanadu was also awarded the Olavin Trophy for Best Red Wine of Show for 2019. The Portavin Integrated Wine Services Trophy for Best White Wine of Show went to the Robert Oatley 2019 Signature Series Great Southern Riesling. Albany CCI Trophy for the Most Successful Exhibitor Overall was won by Larry Cherubino Wines. The Winequip Trophy, Most Successful Exhibitor processing under 250 tonnes was awarded to Castle Rock Estate. Shire of Plantagenet Trophy Best Wine of Show - Xanadu 2017 DJL Cabernet Sauvignon Portavin Integrated Wine Services Trophy Best White Wine of Show - Robert Oatley 2019 Signature Series Great Southern Riesling Olavin Trophy Best Red Wine of Show - Xanadu 2017 DJL Cabernet Sauvignon Albany CCI Trophy Most Successful Exhibitor Overall - Larry Cherubino Wines Winequip Trophy Most Successful Exhibitor processing under 250 tonnes - Castle Rock Estate JS Gladstones Trophy Best and Most Distinctive Regional Character - Robert Oatley 2019 Signature Series Great Southern Riesling Strike Point Trophy Best Great Southern White - Robert Oatley 2019 Signature Series Great Southern Riesling Mt Barker Co-Operative Trophy Best Great Southern Red - Houghton 2017 Crofters Shiraz Seguin Moreau Trophy Best Chardonnay - Evans & Tate 2017 Redbrook Estate Chardonnay Great Southern Wine Producers Association Trophy Best Riesling - Robert Oatley 2019 Signature Series Great Southern Riesling Pam McGregor Trophy Best Aged Riesling - Castle Rock Estate 2017 A&W Reserve Riesling Hahn Corporation Trophy Best Sauvignon Blanc - Brash Vineyard 2019 Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc Multi-Color Australia Trophy Best White Blend - Larry Cherubino Wines 2019 Apostrophe Stones Throw Riesling, Gewrztraminer, Pinot Blanc Air Liquide Trophy Best Dry White Varietal - Milbrook Winery 2019 Regional Fiano Booth Transport Trophy Best Rose of Show - Grape Expectations Vintners Pty Ltd Miles from Nowhere 2019 Rosé REX Trophy Best Pinot Noir - no trophy was awarded Francois Freres Trophy Best Shiraz - Windance Estate 2018 Shiraz Ian Tyrer Trophy Best Cabernet Sauvignon - Xanadu 2017 DJL Cabernet Sauvignon Neale Warneford Trophy Best Red Blend - J&A Langworthy Nocturne Wines 2018 "Cabernets" Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot Mayfair Lane Trophy Best Other Red Varietal - Vinaceous Wines 2017 Voodoo Moon Malbec Smith Thornton Trophy Best Older Red Wine - Fishbone Wines 2015 Fishbone Joseph River Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Riedel Australia Trophy Best Sparkling - Pemberley NV Sparkling Chardonnay, Pinot Noir Wilson Brewing Trophy Best Fortified or Sweet Wine - Millbrook Winery NV Limited Release Pedro Ximenez

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/22435086-87fc-4a78-b0fb-decaf4e3bda8.jpg/r0_237_3600_2271_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Xanadu named best of the best at WA Wine Show facebook SHARE

twitter TWEET

email

whatsapp