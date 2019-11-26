Cabernet crown collected

news, local-news,

The world's most widely planted vine and Australia's third most planted variety, Cabernet Sauvignon, is one of Australian wine's great success stories. Home to the world's oldest Cabernet Sauvignon vines, planted in 1886 in the Barossa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon has a long and proud history in Australia. In its fourth year, the Halliday Australian Cabernet Challenge respects this history whilst celebrating the producers of Cabernet Sauvignon, who are striving to make the best possible wines that reflect a sense of place. Whether that is the sublime subtlety from the Yarra Valley, the elegant and balanced wines from the Coonawarra terra rossa soil, the rich and decadent signature style from Margaret River or the powerful and luscious expressions from McLaren Vale, the Challenge provides an opportunity for a Cabernet Sauvignon varietal competition of great interest. While in Margaret River last week, James Halliday recorded the results announcing the 2019 Halliday Australian Cabernet Challenge Trophy winner as the 2018 Ringbolt Margaret River Cabernet Sauvignon. Scoring 96 points and taking out the top prize from over 350 other entries from 25 regions across the country, the 2018 Ringbolt Cabernet Sauvignon was made from a selection of sites around Margaret River, in what winemaker Heather Fraser said was "near perfect Cabernet Sauvignon ripening conditions". Cabernet Sauvignon of all vintages are eligible and judged by region without judges knowing which region they were officiating. Wines achieving a Gold Medal score (95 points and over) were selected to determine the Best of Region wine, then each Regional Winner was judged again for the Trophy. - With the Margaret River Wine Association

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/2ca5dcf2-fb0c-4e30-ae3d-beb28ca74bac.jpg/r0_65_1280_788_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg