Local not for profit group Just Home Margaret River is ramping up its work to support people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in the region. Chair Dr Naomi Godden said she was excited about the expanded programs the not-for-profit group is delivering. "We are looking for keen passionate and energetic volunteers to join our Committee and assist with fundraising programs for this important work," Dr Godden said. "This is an opportunity for community members to walk alongside the people experiencing hardship in our community and make a difference in their lives. "Our recent survey has shown that the housing crisis hasn't eased, in fact there is more support needed from our community. "It is going to take time to get more housing into place but Just Home is gearing up to provide support, facilitate social housing discussions, and make things happen." Dr Godden said the group was a dynamic collective led by people with lived experience of homelessness, and their allies. "Our goal is that everyone has access to appropriate, accessible, low cost, secure and sustainable housing or shelter," she said. Just Home's new approach includes research and advocacy for strong social housing policy responses from the State government, a Housing Information and Referral Service, and their Lifeskills Program. A Social Housing Roundtable on March 10 will bring stakeholders and key players in the social and community housing space together to discuss potential housing projects. Following the roundtable, a taskforce will collaborate to bring initiatives to fruition. "We are excited by the prospect of having shovel ready social housing proposals for development in the next few years," said Dr Godden. "I am confident this will make a big difference to the availability of social housing, and to the lives of people experiencing hardship in a community." If you care about housing justice please consider volunteering. Contact Caroline Hughes at office@justhome.org.au to get involved.

Just Home Margaret River increases efforts to address housing crisis