A special award was presented to a rider from the Cowaramup BMX Club at the latest state series round held in Bunbury on the long weekend. Around 140 riders from across the State headed south to compete in the annual South West Bash tri-series. With the trophy not quite ready for presentation at the time, a stunned Beau Gregory (12) giant-sized South West Bash Trophy in front of a large crowd and high-fiving teammates at Bunbury BMX track on Monday. The trophy is awarded for outstanding sportsmanship, and Beau was acknowledged for his positive attitude, his friendly disposition and big cheeky smile. While he doesn't land first place in every race, he is always encouraging the younger riders and his teammates, and checks in on riders' wellbeing on race day. Club spokesperson Tracey Gregory said the award was a "huge honour" for Beau. "He has been riding BMX since he was two years old and is passionate about all things BMX," she said. "Beau will hang onto the massive trophy for the next year when he will pass it over to next year's recipient, but he did get a smaller trophy to keep forever." Round two of the State series racing saw a record 13 riders from Cowaramup BMX Club taking part in the twilight event. "It was so good to see so many riders from our small Club giving it a crack," said Tracey Gregory. "The improvements in skill and confidence are fantastic to see." Special mention was made to the Bevan Brothers, Lughan (9) and Liam (7), The Cotterell twins, Joey and Noah (11) for making it to the semi-finals. Congratulations also to Ned Gregory (16) who finished second overall in the 17-24 Men's division, and to 15 year old rider Beau Ulph, who finished eighth overall in 16 Boys.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/9351cf62-2804-4ca8-8784-b9d17f66290d.jpg/r0_42_720_449_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Trophy honour for Cowaramup BMX rider | Photos