Support in the Secret Garden for River Angels | Photos

news, local-news,

Margaret River's River Angels will continue to support cancer patients in the region through 2022-23 after a generous display of support at one of their major annual fundraising events. Almost 200 people gathered at The Secret Garden on Sunday, to celebrate the support charity and to raise funds to continue the service. Founder Lynda Donovan expressed her gratitude to attendees and volunteers for contributing toward the money raised. "One hundred percent of funds raised are used to directly support and benefit members of our community who have contracted cancer and who are fighting to recover," Ms Donovan said. "There are very few administrative costs, so this event and the funds raised are direct links from members of the community who are in a position to give support to others who at this time need support to deal with their illness or to recover." Funds raised will be used to provide a wide range of direct support services to cancer sufferers who are currently unable to do things that would otherwise be part of their day-to-day activities. "Some of the services include food drops, transport, financial assistance and a long list of other support services," Ms Donovan said. "These are the kinds of activities that someone with cancer simply can't manage, because of their illness, their treatment or their recovery. "[We] aim to enable survivors to more easily take up their previous lives, by keeping homes and gardens in order during their illness." "I am touched that so many people and families who have benefitted from River Angels' services attended the fundraiser and contributed for other community members. "No-one knows who will be touched directly or indirectly by cancer, so it is wonderful that Margaret River continues to support this service that is available to all members of our community." Ms Donovan saved special thanks to Pat Poynton for allowing the fundraiser to be held at her property, The Secret Garden. She also thanked people and businesses who contributed prizes and auction items, and volunteers whose services made the function enjoyable for all. Contact River Angels at riverangelsmr2020@gmail.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/5a1f5220-a11f-4b1b-a7eb-88b3b94d66ab.png/r0_38_1367_810_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

PHOTOS Support in the Secret Garden for River Angels | Photos