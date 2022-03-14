news, local-news,

The Parks and Wildlife Service has issued a Smoke Alert for Pemberton, Manjimup, Quinninup, Margaret River, Augusta, Busselton including the Vasse and South Western Highways in the Shires of Manjimup, Augusta-Margaret River and the City of Busselton. This smoke alert is due to a bushfire in the area. Smoke may remain in the area over the coming days. WHAT TO DO: KEEP UP TO DATE: Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins. During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/6a8b41f6-88c0-400c-91ed-b411575b7dff.jpg/r1_0_458_258_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bushfire prompts smoke alert for South West