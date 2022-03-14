news, local-news,

A group of Margaret River students have hosted a successful bake sale fundraiser to support those affected by war and poverty around the globe. After discovering how many people live below the poverty line in Australia and witnessing the atrocities of the invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the Year 6 St Thomas More Catholic Primary School students spent time considering ways to create awareness of the issue within the school community. The Year 6 Justice Leadership group decided to hold a Bake Sale, creating advertising to promote the event and the cause before baking, packaging and selling their yummy treats. St Thomas More Catholic Primary School Principal Russell Wylie thanked students, parents and families for their support of the sale. "It is truly amazing the way our Year 6 student leaders are actively trying to do something to support others who need help," Mr Wylie said. "The sense of trying to provide some social justice to our world demonstrates the way these Year 6 students think outside their own lives and are working to make a difference to others. "Thank you to everyone for supporting the Year 6 students in their effort to raise awareness of poverty. "This was a student-led initiative with little input from teachers and we are immensely proud of what they have achieved." A total of over $300 was raised during the sale, which will be donated to Caritas Australia. The international aid and development agency works with communities in Australia and overseas, listening to concerns, assessing needs and working with partners on locally-led development programs whilst maintaining the dignity of every person.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/184e8ab8-bf71-489a-874d-45efbc735d51.JPG/r0_316_2131_1520_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Margaret River students bake to raise money for people living in poverty