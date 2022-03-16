news, local-news,

Just Home Margaret River has announced the appointment of a new Program Facilitator, who says she is excited to have the opportunity to make a difference in people's lives. Just Home chair Dr Naomi Godden welcomed incoming facilitator Tara Pearman this week, while recognising the contribution of previous Program Facilitator, Katie Gray "for her commitment to this important service over the past 5 years". "With nearly a decade of experience in the community service sector, in housing and homelessness support, as well youth and family violence services, Tara is well equipped to give frontline support to people experiencing or at risk of homelessness," Dr Godden said. "Tara can provide information about housing options, assist with public housing, bond assistance or rental applications, organise referrals to other social services, and assist with researching accommodation alternatives." Just Home Margaret River's Housing information and Referral Service is available to support people in the Augusta Margaret River community experiencing homelessness and housing stress. "Sadly, there are no quick fixes for the housing crisis we are experiencing right now, but we can support people to access information and make a plan for housing," Ms Pearman said. "Sometimes it just helps to have a chat, clear your head and plan your next steps. "We can also support people if they need legal advice around tenancy issues with real estate agencies, the police or the Shire, and need to access legal services. "If you are experiencing family and domestic violence, struggling with your health, mental health, drug and alcohol issues, legal or financial stresses we have links to services who can help. "We are also encouraging people to drop into our Coffee Yarns and Lifeskills Program on Fridays at the Margaret River Community Centre. "The program is assisting community members to navigate complex issues in their lives, building capacity to make change," Ms Pearman said. Last week, Dr Godden said the results of the latest housing survey showed the housing crisis in the region was far from over. "It is going to take time to get more housing into place but Just Home is gearing up to provide support, facilitate social housing discussions, and make things happen," she said. Community members can make an appointment with the Housing Information and Referral Service by phoning Tara on 0431 150 836 or by emailing housingofficer@justhome.org.au. Anyone interested can contact Lifeskills Program Facilitator, Gerry Clarke on 0483 061 849 or geraldine@justhome.org.au. It is an inclusive space and all are welcome. The Housing Information and Referral Service is not a crisis service. If you urgently need shelter, please contact Crisis Care on 1800 199 008.

Just Home Margaret River welcomes new facilitator