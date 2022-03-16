news, local-news,

A determined WA woman will take on a huge 125 kilometre trek in under 24 hours this month, aimed at raising awareness and funds for a cause very close to her heart. Cape to Cape Explorer Tours guide Kristie Bower will tackle the Cape to Cape Track at the end of March in honour of her late father, Ross Banfield. Mr Banfield was diagnosed in 2011 with a combination of dementia illnesses before his death last August at the age of 75. "For ten years he fought against the disease and I am so grateful for this time," said Kristie. "However, watching the ones you love, both Dad and Mum, endure this roller coaster was incredibly hard." Familiar on the world renowned Cape to Cape Track and known for her infectious smile and bubbly personality as well as her expertly-guided treks, Kristie decided to take on the 24 hour challenge to help fund dementia, Alzheimer's and neurological science research. With a goal of $128,000 in view, she has been training hard towards her plan to run 125km continuously - walking the hills - from one end of the Track to the other during the final weekend in March. "This last decade running has been my outlet, helping me process the difficult journey that my dad was going through," she said. "Dad was a farmer from the wheatbelt town of Quairading; a strong, resilient, and proud man who loved his sport, community and family. "More and more people are being diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's disease each year. "And I want to be able to do something to try and help stop it." She said the inspiration to complete the challenge blossomed after many trips along the iconic track and running the trails with friends. "So that is what I am going to do! To honour my Dad and every person who has suffered from this terrible disease," she said. "There is some fantastic work being done by non-for-profit organisations, which will make a difference." Kristie has vowed to raise $1000 for each kilometre she plans to cover during the challenge, with donation recipients including Alzheimer's WA, which Kristie said was "incredibly supportive" to her family. Donations will also be made to the Dementia Australia Research Foundation and the Perron Institute. All donations are tax deductible. To support Kristie, visit www.mycause.com.au/p/275428 and follow the challenge on Instagram @kristbower

