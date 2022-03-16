Aromatic art: 'Wax, Cloth, Paper' a delight for the senses

news, local-news,

The Cocoon Gallery for Emerging Artists at Margaret River Library is now exhibiting the latest works of local artist Rona Mirtle. The exhibition titled Wax, Cloth, Paper promises to be a delight for the senses, with artworks that can be enjoyed visually, as well as bearing a beautiful smell thanks to the artist's use of beeswax to create her own paint. The talented artist, who in 2018 was awarded the South Regional TAFE Margaret River Campus Student of the Year award, said she had always been intrigued by insects, and the part they play in our existence. She said the "astronomical number of insect species that exist and the rate at which they are becoming extinct due to habitat demise" led her to be highly conscious of the materials she works with. She carefully considers the impact that her choice of materials may have on these small creatures in the manufacturing, creative and disposal processes. All of the textile pieces in the exhibition are created from recycled cloth, which has either come from the artist's family over the years, purchased from op-shops, or bits of rag found on the side of the road while walking. Rona said she believed every scrap of cloth has its own tale to tell, and that she created a new narrative when re-piecing them together. "The process of painting with beeswax is an adventure every time," she said. "When you only get five seconds to get the paint on before it dries, it takes you on a journey of many unexpected surprises." "I use beeswax from my own beehives, process it, and add pigments to make my own paint, which minimises waste and smells wonderful." "Bees visit me while I'm working with encaustic paint which is extra inspiration," she said. Rona's love of working with textiles, printmaking and encaustic painting comes together in her latest exhibition to celebrate these tiny creatures and their habitat. The exhibition launch will take place on Wednesday 9 March from 4pm to 5pm and all are welcome to attend with RSVPs to be sent by email to the artist on rona.mirtle@gmail.com. Wax, Cloth, Paper will continue at the Cocoon Gallery until April 30, 2022. The Margaret River Library is an easily accessible venue. Community members are welcome to view the free exhibition at any time during library opening hours.

Aromatic art: 'Wax, Cloth, Paper' a delight for the senses