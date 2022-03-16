news, local-news,

After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, border closures, labour shortages, impacts on exporting and production and the annual challenges with a changing climate, the Margaret River wine industry is stronger than ever. The success, according to the local experts, comes down to a collaborative approach from all corners of the industry. "The last 12 months have been turbulent for our industry as a whole," said Howard Park Wines owner and winemaker Jeff Burch. "Wine exports are down with the billion-dollar fall out from the Chinese tariffs imposed in early 2020, and the industry is experiencing stock shortages following a smaller than average vintage in 2021 - all amid a global pandemic. "We've had our work cut out for us with seeking out new export markets and working through border restrictions to ensure our winery can operate smoothly." Margaret River Wine: Clairault Streicker Company Viticulturist Chris Gillmore agreed it had been a challenging time for the whole region. "With COVID-19 cases hanging over the state, and tough competition for staff and resources, collaboration across all aspects of the industry has been a key saviour in the trying times," Mr Gillmore told the Mail. "Communication, teamwork and well laid plans amongst the vineyard, winery and suppliers have stepped up a level and tightened relationships to see the job done." Despite those challenges, wineries have made steady progress with Vintage 2022, with white grapes currently being picked, and a short pause expected before the reds are ready. "From what we can tell, it's going to be a great vintage," said Mr Burch. "The consensus so far is that even though yield has been lower than average, the quality of fruit we are seeing gives us great hope that this vintage will result in outstanding wines from both the Margaret River and Great Southern regions. "The weather has been very good to us with lots of sunshine. The team has been hard at work maintaining the canopies to protect the fruit from sunburn. "We've had an abundance of blossoms which thankfully has kept the birds away preventing any bird damage to the precious fruit. The fruit so far is clean, ripe, and retaining its bright acidity. Yields are below average due to the cold weather back in October at the time of flowering, but such is life in the field of winemaking!" Mr Gillmore, who was last year awarded the Margaret River Wine Association's Viticultural Excellence Award, said there was great promise in this year's reds. "With sustained and steady berry metabolism, the upcoming red varieties will hopefully result in great seed ripeness, a full spectrum varietal flavour at lower baumes and good acid retention. Red varietals look very promising." On the front line of the region's ongoing worker shortages is South West Labour Solutions Commercial Manager Jen Burrows. She has seen firsthand the impacts of border restrictions and the local tourism industry grinding to a halt, resulting in a sharp drop off of backpacker numbers, traditionally relied upon to bolster staffing demands in the regions. "We have had a great group of overseas workers back again this year where the backpacker labour has fallen away," Ms Burrows said this week. "We ultimately brought in close to 140 seasonal workers to the region, and of course that included their two weeks of quarantine." "We have had great support from our clients who have had to adjust to those added layers of red tape - they know that without these people that work just would not have been done." Ms Burrows said the seasonal worker program had been delivering teams - including the now-familiar Tongan and East Timorese workers - to the regions for many years. "You can't buy the productivity these people offer, and then there is the amount of money generated within the communities they're living and working in," she said. "Yes they send their income home, but they are also eating and shopping and seeing dentists and doctors, and using local services while they are here." With WA border closures limiting the backpacker population to mostly Australian travellers, Ms Burrows said there was a larger need to retain the overseas workers while they wait for fruit to ripen. During pauses in picking across the Margaret River wine region, workers have moved to Pemberton and surrounds where they can continue their employment amongst the avocado and apple trees. While working in Western Australia's country towns, the international guests often find way to integrate themselves into local life. "It's hard gaff, this work," Ms Burrows explained. "These people leave their families and travel all the way over here to work extremely hard, and if we hadn't had them here I'm not sure how we as an industry would have gone. "We don't expect to see that return to the overseas backpacker population for a couple of years, so our seasonal worker program is so important. "The teams receive a lot of support from locals who welcome them into their communities. They have joined sporting teams, volunteer where they can and take part in events. "We've had a team in Augusta which has just moved to Pemberton, and from all reports the church congregation will miss their singing in church every Sunday." Amanda Whiteland, Chief Executive Officer of the Margaret River Wine Association said for many wineries, the biggest concern is the unknown, with critical months ahead as COVID-19 circulates through the community. "With the Western Australian border kept closed longer a month longer than expected, it meant some cellar hands and winery workers who were planning to work the Margaret River 2022 vintage, were unable to get into the state in time," Ms Whiteland said. "There are labour shortages in the vineyards also, but the industry is resilient and finding ways to manage and lots of staff from other departments, friends and family are helping with hand-picking across the region."

