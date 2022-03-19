news, local-news,

Police are seeking witnesses to a fight in the early hours of Saturday March 19, 2022 which saw a man taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. A Police spokesperson said officers were called to the location just after midnight in relation to an injured male. "Upon arrival it was established there had been a physical altercation involving several people who are known to each other, who live in the immediate area," the spokesperson said. "The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still being established. "One of the men received serious injuries, which are potentially life-threatening. "That man was taken to Busselton Hospital by police, before being transferred to Bunbury Hospital." The man's injuries may require further medical treatment in Perth. Police said there was no ongoing danger to the public. "Busselton Detectives are investigating the incident and would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Railway Terrace and surrounding area between 11:30pm last night (Friday March 18) and 12:30am today (Saturday March 19)." Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38rLF2HYptBvXzqD7DTy6bq/ae8ffdea-28a2-4096-976d-8f9885b1f841.jpg/r0_43_679_427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg