Arts Margaret River is calling for volunteers to put their hands up for this year's Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival. The festival will take place over three days from May 13 to May 15 at the Margaret River HEART, as well as a range of satellite venues around the region. Volunteers who love to read, have great customer service skills and who love being part of live events are encouraged to sign on, with a range of roles to be filled throughout the festival. "With many vital roles at the festival to be filled, Arts Margaret River is looking for volunteers from all walks of life and of all ages," said Festival Director, Sian Baker. Arts Margaret River will host Volunteer Information Sessions, where people can find out more about the event and the important role of volunteers over the festival weekend. Head to the new Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival 2022 website mrrwfestival.com/volunteer and complete the online form. All applicants will be contacted. Volunteer information sessions will be held on March 28 and 29 at the Arts Margaret River Office, Community Centre, 27 Turnbridge Street, Margaret River. Come along between 12pm and 4pm to meet the team and hear more about the exciting roles on offer.

Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival calls for volunteers