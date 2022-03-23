news, local-news,

Rolling into the new year with new tunes, Margaret River-based band Brightsider are following up their anthemic single 'Erase', which dropped in January, with a funky new party tune, 'Crystal Ball', released this week. Frontman Dan White - also Director of The West Australian Guitar Festival - said he relished the opportunity to get back to songwriting. "It's feeling good to be producing more music and getting a few shows under the belt again after the fest has been taking so much of my focus," he said. "And I'm really excited to be playing a hometown show with the band after nearly a year since the last and plenty of new material to share." A light-hearted look at healthier loving and better relationships, the new track blends synths, harmonic movements inspired by neo-soul, heavily stacked vocals and energetic drums to produce a sound reminiscent of Jamiroquai's golden age, and more of what's to come from the group. Brightsider will launch 'Crystal Ball' with two shows this weekend, stopping first at The River on Saturday March 26 with special guests Kiki & Co, and Matt McIntyre. Tickets available via theriverhotel.com.au The band will also be at Clancy's Fish Pub Dunsborough on Sunday March 27 with support again from Kiki & Co, starting from 5pm (free entry).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/590795b5-621f-4e8d-9115-12033695047e.jpg/r0_1616_4000_3876_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Margaret River's Brightsider releases new party tune