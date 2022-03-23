news, local-news,

To mark the 100th anniversary of the group settlement of the Augusta Margaret River region, the Margaret River & Districts Historical Society will host a free, full day of community celebrations this Saturday March 26. Festivities will begin with a banner street parade, starting at the Margaret River Festival Precinct on Main Street. Colourful banners created by school students representing the 30 group settlements will be paraded down Bussell Highway from 10am. The parade will be followed by a full day of entertainment for all ages at the Old Settlement, including the unveiling of a plaque to commemorate the group settlers and the burial of a time capsule. Activities on offer include the Old MacDonalds Farm, exhibitions and demonstrations, spinning and weaving, rug making, and gold panning with local Tom Wenman. Stalls will showcase locally-made preserves and produce, and the historical society's limited edition Group Settlement 100 Centennial recipe book. The Old Blacksmith's shop will be converted into an old fashioned cinema, where local historian Bill Bunbury will introduce a screening of 'No Milk, No Honey', the story of group settlement in the south west. Margaret River Brewhouse has brewed a special beer to mark the centennial community event, while Cape Mentelle, one of the earliest wineries in the Shire, has donated wine to be emblazoned with a dedicated centennial sticker to mark the milestone. Both will be available from the licensed area, managed by Arts Margaret River on the day. Historical Society President Viv Halsall invited everyone to join in the celebrations. "The Margaret River Historical Society volunteers are overwhelmed with the support they have received from all sectors of the community," she said. "This will be a very special and memorable day. Come dressed up if you like! "Oh, and cash only! No eftpos...a real 1920s experience!"

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/d93438ff-6b7c-46f4-8bfb-7295e6d701a9.jpg/r0_99_827_566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg