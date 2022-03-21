news, local-news,

Margaret River hosted the inaugural Festival of Hope in Reuther Park last Saturday, bringing several hundred people to the area to enjoy the free community event. Local churches and organisations joined together to deliver the first festival, with associated support from Perth. "The free food and food hampers given away were very popular, free face painting, balloon making and bouncy castle were a big hit with the kids and live performances and testimonials were well received," said Surfside Church Pastor Jack Hough. "Many were encouraged through the prayer and healing tent, and lots of good news stories were encouraging to hear."

First Festival of Hope lands in Margaret River