Colour and culture combine for Harmony Day 2022

Students at St Thomas More Catholic Primary School joined together last week to celebrate Harmony Day 2022.

Following a week of activities focused on learning about multiculturalism, and ways of accepting differences and cultures of others, the school came together to recognise its rich cultural mix.

"Here at St Thomas More, we are fortunate to have several diverse multicultural families that have come about as the result of the successful integration of migrants into the Australian community," said Principal Russell Wylie.

"We teach the students to feel proud of our strong and successful multicultural society."





Harmony Day falls on 21 March every year and has been celebrated in Australia since 1999 to honour the cultural diversity within the country.

It also coincides with the United Nations' International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

St Thomas More students were invited to dress in either their national costume of heritage, or the colour orange, the colour that has represented Harmony Week since its inception.



"It's an important day that we celebrate within our school community as it gives us all an opportunity to honour inclusiveness, respect, and a sense of belonging for everyone," said Mr Wylie.



"The message of respect and belonging goes beyond the weeklong celebration, it can be lived by each of us, every day.

"Sharing our cultural heritage is part of celebrating what it means to be Australian."

Since 1999, more than 80,000 Harmony events have been hosted across Australia in childcare centres, schools, community groups, churches, businesses and federal, state and local government agencies.

For more information on Harmony Day head to www.harmony.gov.au