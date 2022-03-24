Hawks hard work recognised at WA Community Cricket Awards

news, local-news,

The mighty Margaret River Hawks Cricket Club has claimed two top honours at this week's WA Community Cricket Awards. Club leader and passionate community cricket volunteer Elle Weston was again recognised for her tireless efforts to promote the sport, winning the Female Country Volunteer of the Year award. Described by a WA Cricket spokesperson as a "powerhouse", Mrs Weston was commended for her work as Club Registrar, Female Cricket Coordinator, Junior Coordinator, Canteen Manager, Hawks Social T20 Manager, Uniform Manager and Junior Fixture Coordinator for the Busselton Margaret River Cricket Association. "Elle's passion to build community cricket within her own club and the association is inspiring. Her determination and love for the club is evident in everything she does," they said during the virtual awards ceremony on Monday night. "Elle will try her hand at anything and normally succeeds in what she does. "She's always there to help others and always makes people feel more than welcome at the club. "You can find her at home games from 7am until 9pm, making sure everyone is fed and watered." Last week, Mrs Weston was also named the WA Good Sports Volunteer of the Year. She said the recognition was unexpected, but appreciated. "It is lovely, to know that someone has gone out of their way to nominate me," she said. "I just love it, and I'm so proud to be part of this amazing club." The Hawks were also named Country Cricket Club of the Year. The award recognises clubs that actively encourage participation, development and community connection through the sport. Club President Al Wilkie said spirit was high across the playing group. "It's been a great year, our T20 competition is stronger than ever and the establishment of the girls' team has been fantastic for everyone involved." Mr Wilkie commended Mrs Weston on the recognition, which he said was "very well deserved". "We are so proud and lucky to have her at the club, Elle is a true asset to country sport and to our community in general." The Hawks have recently implemented several new initiatives to allow teams to train together regularly, introducing a T20 competition, and creating a fun 'kids corner' - all fostering deeper social connections. The club has also established a link to youth mental health foundation HeadSpace, and introduced healthier canteen options and free bottles of water to all teams. A focus on promoting the spirit of the game sees junior trophies awarded on both performance and sportsmanship, while progress is being made to better include people with a disability and increase female participation and across all ages. Winner of this year's Busselton Margaret River Cricket Association House Medal, Chris McLean said the Hawks was a "club for life". "I'm not going anywhere," McLean said this week of his dedication to the club, holding strong since he was a 14 year old newcomer to the game. "It's just a great group of people, really supportive and passionate about cricket."

