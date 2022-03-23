'Anything but mindful': Shire urges public to avoid Karridale gathering

news, local-news,

The Shire of Augusta Margaret River has issued a notice to people planning to attend a weekend event at a Karridale property, saying past events have had "negative impacts" on the local community. In a statement released on Wednesday, Shire chief executive Stephanie Addison-Brown said other illegal events took place at the same property over the summer, and urged people not to attend the gathering advertised for the coming weekend. "Ticketed events recently held at the farm resulted in noise, sanitation and amenity issues for neighbours, and have posed major fire risks on days where conditions have been potentially catastrophic," she said. The Karridale property is advertised online as a "Farm and Retreat Centre" and in the past has been the venue for a number of gatherings with view to providing spiritual connection and celebrations. "Mindful Earth is a Sanctuary for those seeking to become their highest self, for those who are seeking to connect with amazing and beautiful peoples who are on a mission to make themselves and the world a better place," the website reads. "We offer a space for learning, to celebrate life, for creating amazing things, a place for laughter and a place for joy, a place for dance and song, a place for resting." The Shire said on Wednesday that the property was not a licensed campground, and Rangers would be issuing infringements to visitors unlawfully camping on the property. Shire President Paula Cristoffanini said she understood people wanting to feel close to the earth, but said it needed to be done in way that was respectful to others. "The Shire recognises people move here to enjoy alternative lifestyles, but these illegal events are unfairly causing disruption and impact to others," she said. "This just isn't how you build a community or make positive change. "'Mindful' is a term usually used to describe behaviour that is attentive, careful and considerate. "In recent months Mindful Earth Farm have been anything but that, causing safety issues, disturbance and impacts to neighbours and the wider Karridale community." Ms Addison Brown said the Shire was pursuing prosecution against the organisers and landowners. "Contributors and suppliers to this weekend's event are being contacted by Shire officers to withdraw their services or risk being included as a party to the offence," the Shire said. "Police will be conducting proactive patrols in and around the area paying attention to vehicular movement and anti-social driving behaviour while supporting the Shire Rangers." Mindful Earth Sanctuary has been contacted for comment. Let us know what you think about this and any other issues via email to journalist@margaretrivermail.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/e8bd9458-0e97-49cb-a401-0712be3f736b.jpeg/r2_330_1437_1141_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg