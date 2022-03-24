news, local-news,

Close to 100 of Western Australia's best junior surfers are preparing to converge on the wave-rich Margaret River region this weekend, for the opening event of the 2022 Woolworths State Junior Surfing Titles presented by SunSmart. Grommets from 9 through to 17 years of age will come together for the first of three events to determine who will represent WA at the Woolworths Australian Junior Surfing Titles to be held in Queensland later this year. Surfers from as far north as Kalbarri, as far south as Denmark, and everywhere in between will take on the famed swells off Surfers Point. The weekend presents an amazing opportunity for WA's newest generation of surfers to compete at a World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) location, with likes of Jack Robinson, Jacob Willcox, and Bronte Macaulay, providing a pathway and inspiration for all of the young entrants. South-West locals will be out to make the most of their home ground advantage and a positive surf forecast this weekend. Leading the charge in the blue ribbon Under-18 Boys division will be Otis North (Yallingup). Hot off recent success at King of the Point, North's surfing is perfectly suited to the waves around Margaret River. Brock Launders (Margaret River) and Jake Hagan (Geraldton) will also be surfers keep an eye on. Zali Hewson (Margaret River), will headline an impressive field of girls competing at the event including Isi Campbell (Denmark), Ruby Berry (Augusta) and Lilli Cox (Margaret River). "It's shaping up to be a big weekend of surfing," said Surfing WA Events Manager Justin Majeks. "We're closely tracking the movement of Tropical Cyclone Charlotte, but the forecast is pointing towards a building swell and favourable winds. "I'm sure all our competitors dream to one day be part of the WSL Championship Tour, and for many this is the start of that journey." High performance surf coaches Mike McAuliffe and Mia McCarthy will be at the event all weekend providing on beach coaching for WA's newest surfing stars. The coaches will mentor surfers and provide in depth venue analysis, strategic heat strategies and provide post heat feedback for later reflection and future development. Competition will commence on Saturday morning from 7:00am onwards, with finals set to take place on Sunday. Surfing WA will be streaming live heat scores and results from the Woolworths WA Junior Surfing Titles so people can to follow the event anywhere on the planet. Be sure to check out www.surfingwalive.com.au

