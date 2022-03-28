From trees to the sea: Art in the Garden showcases best of local nature

news, local-news,

A unique exhibition developed by Arts Margaret River will showcase a range of diverse artworks by local creatives. More than 35 artists jumped at the opportunity to create artworks to the theme of 'Birds/Bees/Flowers/Fish', the culmination of which will be on display in a private rural garden, amongst the trees and flowers. "I thought that it would be a wonderful opportunity for anyone creative to enter, not just practising artists," said Arts Margaret River Board Member Anne Shepherdson, who conceived the idea for the exhibition. "We have such creative people in our community and as the theme is open to interpretation you are only limited by your imagination. I am looking forward to seeing all the different entries that we have received." Attendees will be able to view over 60 artworks while enjoying the lush surrounds of Rob and Dawn Klok's Burnside property. "We are really excited to be able to create an interesting and unusual exhibition in an outdoor venue," said Arts Margaret River Marketing Manager, Steph Kreutzer. "Thank you to Rob and Dawn for offering the use of their beautiful garden for the event. "It is wonderful to have an outdoor event with no restrictions, where people can come together to appreciate the creativity of our community artists. "The property is ideal as it has plenty of parking, is close to town and has a lovely established garden that provides plenty of shade and different areas to display the artworks." Paintings, sculptures, woodwork, glass, ceramics and jewellery by artists such as Alan Meyburgh, Jacqui Brown, Jo Taylor, Deanne Haddow, Roz Davies and Rebecca Cool will be on display and available for purchase during the event. The exhibition will be held at 29 Mentelle Rd, Burnside on Saturday April 2 and Sunday April 3 from 10:00am to 4:00pm daily. Entry is by gold coin donation and everyone is welcome. Tea, coffee, cakes, original illustrated cards and raffle tickets will be on sale, and the Nannas for Native Forests will also be in attendance. For more information visit artsmargaretriver.com, call 9758 7316 or visit the Arts Margaret River Office at the Community Centre, Tunbridge Street (open Monday to Friday 10am-4pm).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/3f667f26-8a75-4e96-8b5f-ea763a719f80.jpg/r27_216_1985_1322_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON From trees to the sea: Art in the Garden showcases best of local nature