3 Things that make the upcoming AFL season exciting

This is branded content.

Australian Football League (AFL) fans have a lot of reasons to be excited about the upcoming 2022 AFL season.



This year's season launch campaign was a sequel of sorts to the brand platform 'This Is Us.' League officials have promised that it's going to be a footy showcase.



The campaign's pre-game rituals will surely fire up the fans and connect them with teams they're rooting for and their favourite sports.

'This Is Us' takes football fans back to a time when live-action football packed Australian stadiums, amid the frenzy of AFL betting across the nation. It's going to make them relive all the sights and sounds they experienced watching live-action football.



Moreover, they're bound to remember the feeling of being in the middle of a roaring football crowd as they return to the stadiums to watch their favourite game.

More specifically, here are the top things that make the upcoming AFL season exciting:

1. Glimpse to an epic return season

'This Is Us' is set to the beat of the rock classic 'Jump.' It will give football fans a glimpse of some of the biggest names in Australian football.

Lance 'Buddy' Franklin, star of Sydney Swans, can be seen practicing. His next career milestone of 1,000 goals is within his reach this season.

Tom Hawkins, forward of Geelong Cats is putting on oil. Glancing at him is teammate Joel Selwood.

Essendon's Sam Draper is about to get a haircut reprising the flowing mullet. Gary Ayres, a Hawthorn legend who became synonymous with the flowing mullet hairstyle, beams with pride.

So much excitement is in the air as AFL officials welcome back football fans and kick off the 2022 season. Everyone from fans, umpires, community players, volunteers, and groundskeepers are looking forward to seeing which team will fly high this season, in what many expect to be an epic year for football.

2. Roster of forwards

Another reason you should be excited about the upcoming 2022 AFL season is the much-vaunted matchup between the forward groups. North Melbourne Kangaroos has its power cast of youthful forwards who are raring to show their football skills and talents.

You can easily look up the Kangaroos' roster of forwards on AFL fantasy to find out how much thrill and excitement this club has in store for their fans and opponents this year.



They're going to have 19 players this season. The average age of the players in the club is just a little over 21 years old. For instance, their oldest player is Jed Anderson. He is their only forward older than 23 years old.

AFL fans know that it's goals that win games. And the Kangaroos' forwards would be stepping forward to shoot those goals and win their games this season. Here are some of the most exciting forwards who will hit the field this year:

Nick Larkey led the club's forward group last season. He was almost unstoppable in 2021. He kicked 29 goals in his final 10 games last season. The only time he didn't score a goal was in their game against the Western Bulldogs in Round 16.

Eddie Fordis proving to be a remarkable 56th pick in the 2020 draft. He has given a strong showing as North's striking forward, especially in his final four games last season. Fans are looking forward to his explosive performance.

Jack Mahony is considered by many as North Melbourne's 'quiet achiever.' He played 10 games in 2020 and scored an average of 0.3 goals per game. He averaged 0.47 goals in 19 games last season.

3. Some exciting games and key match-ups

The following key games and matchups are undoubtedly going to make for an exciting season of Australian football in the coming months ahead:

Round 1 - Carlton Bluebaggers v. Richmond Tigers - The Blues will be opening their season with a key match with a Thursday night home game against the Tigers at the MCG. The fierce rivalry between these two teams has already become a tradition of thrilling and exciting football matches each time they face each other. It will be the first time for Carlton to start the season with a home game in Victoria. They'll face each other again in Round 14.

Round 2 - Western Bulldogs v. Carlton Blues - There's going to be a round 2 matchup between the Western Bulldogs and the Carlton Blues. The Bulldogs were Grand Finalists last year. They'll surely put up a strong game against the Blues, though the Blues are expected to overcome any strong show of challenge from the Bulldogs. It's also going to be the first time that defender Lewis Young will go up against his former club.

Round 6 - Fremantle Dockers v. Carlton Blues - The Dockers will be going up against the Blues at the Optus Stadium. Fans of both clubs are looking forward to another action-packed football game, and most are expecting a close one in this round.

Conclusion

Australian football fans have plenty of reasons to be excited about the upcoming 2022 AFL season. The roster of forwards is promising to unleash explosive games in Australian stadiums.



Moreover, there are several notable late drafts who are showing enormous progress in their game and skills. The rounds of games ahead are going to pit legendary rivals against each other, which will surely delight Australian football fans.

Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.