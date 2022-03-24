Karridale event hosts respond to 'illegal' gathering claims

news, local-news,

Hosts of an event planned for a property in Karridale this weekend have responded to claims that their gatherings have a negative impact on the surrounding community. This week the Shire of Augusta Margaret River issued a warning to people planning to attend the event, saying it was an illegal gathering and fines would be issued by rangers. Mindful Earth Sanctuary spokesperson Boh Morel said the venue was a place to celebrate life. "Where we bring people together to have a great time, where we learn together, where we heal, where we rest, where we create amazing things," he said. "A centre to celebrate this beautiful earth and all its nature." The Bushby Road property has been the site of a number of gatherings since it was established as a shared living community earlier this year. The Shire had voiced concerns around fire safety, noise pollution and sanitation, with reports that residents in neighbouring properties had put forward complaints about the disruptions. Mr Morel said the group had taken steps to improve relations with their neighbours. "As in life, we learn and improve as we go," he said. "Since the Dreamtime festival in early February, we have not held a similar event. "We have modified the type of events, and the sound has been reduced to a level more acceptable for the property and the surrounding area." He said there were more gatherings planned for the property, and hoped to involve locals. "Going forward we will be holding more community based events, more events that connect the Mindful Earth community and the surrounding community," he said. "We seek to involve all in the region. "Mindful Earth Sanctuary is a place to allow people to create, whether is be in the garden, live music, yoga workshops, men and women's group connection. "We will dialogue with the local community going forward, we will involve them and we will work with them to achieve a positive result for all."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/0c3dee18-bdd9-45db-bd26-86437c252b0f.jpeg/r0_177_1440_991_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg