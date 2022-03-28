Plenty to do at Origins Market over school holidays

news, local-news,

WA Food Ambassador and chef Don Hancey will take centre stage at Origins Market in Busselton this Easter as he showcases WA producers throughout the long weekend. "As an official WA Food Ambassador, Don brings a wealth of knowledge, information and skill to play as he showcases the incredible produce Western Australia and Origins Market, has to offer," said Origins Market general manager Pip Close. "As a skilled chef and showman, Don brings his incredible culinary skill and brimming personality to centre stage through demonstrations on stage throughout the Easter weekend. "To round off his visit to Busselton, Don is working with our own in-house chefs and eateries to develop an incredible three-course meal on Easter Sunday, where he will share stories of his time as a chef and his lifetime of experiences." Mr Hancey, a chef and media personality, was appointed a WA Food Ambassador through his passion for local produce and his ongoing support of local producers. He works with some of WA's best farmers, fishermen and other food producers to promote the quality of their produce and loves nothing more than sharing their stories. Origins Market also host a range of activities over the school holidays. South West Flower Artisan, Jannica Shenck will introduce a special Easter-themed flower arranging workshop. "I have been overwhelmed by the response from the community for the workshops at Origins Market," Ms Shenck said. "Flower-arranging is a beautiful art and an easy-to-learn skill which makes it perfect for the workshop format. "I love seeing mums and daughters coming together to learn a skill together. "In this workshop we will be creating an Easter posy basket, so it's beautiful and practical!" Other workshops schedule for the school holidays include jewellery making, beeswax candles, mosaic lamps and papercraft. The market will feature a special petting zoo, face painting, Easter cookies and craft workshops, and an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt on Saturday April 16 and Sunday April 17.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/bb78bc98-6110-4d42-be8c-425ae37204e0.png/r0_38_1367_810_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON Don Hancey to host Easter meal to showcase market