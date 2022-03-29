A banner day for Margaret River's local history | Photos + Video

news, local-news,

The wet weather held off for a morning of celebrations at Margaret River's Old Settlement on Saturday, where the community gathered to mark 100 years since the group settlement program was established in the region. Festivities kicked off at the Main Street Festival Precinct, where a series of banners representing each of the group settlements were paraded down the highway to the Margaret River & Districts Historical Society headquarters, overlooking the river. The Old Settlement was alive with vintage car displays, historic farm and household equipment, live music, woodworking and farm animals, while the historical society volunteer efforts were on full show with the 'groupie' buildings, school house and more open to give a true taste of life in 1920's Margaret River.

