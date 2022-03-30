news, local-news,

ARIA award winning singer songwriter Amy Shark has announced a massive regional Australian tour which will see her performing across 42 locations from May to August. Announcing the new run of dates this week - due to kick off shortly after her national city tour concludes in Perth on May 13 - Shark said she was looking forward to bringing her Cry Forever and Love Monster albums to regional fans. "I'm the happiest when I'm on stage performing and I can't wait to travel further into Australia where I've never been before, to explore some of these towns and meet everyone, it's going to be a fun one," she said. The tour includes stops in 10 regional Western Australian towns, from Esperance to Broome, where she will be supported by Perth band, Dulcie. After arriving on the music scene in 2016, Shark's accolades have been as prolific as her creative output, winning the APRA Song of the Year with chart topper 'I Said Hi' and the 2019 single, 'Mess Her Up'. Her debut album Love Monster hit #1 on the ARIA charts and picked up four ARIA Awards in 2018, before her 2021-released follow up, Cry Forever also reached #1 on the Australian charts, holding the top spot for two consecutive weeks. After collaborations with the likes of Ed Sheeran and Travis Barker, and a wave of global attention, Shark said she was thrilled to be performing the massive run of regional shows. "I don't know when I'll get the chance to do a huge Australian run like this again so if I'm coming to your town you are mine that night! No excuses," she said. Amy Shark will play the Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre on Thursday May 19, the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on Friday May 20 and The River Hotel in Margaret River on Saturday May 21. The tour will then continue to Albany, Esperance, Kalgoorlie, Merredin, Geraldton, Karratha and Broome. Tickets are on sale now from www.amyshark.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/46ec4832-abd2-43bb-abc4-75e48b9dcdae.jpg/r0_206_2000_1336_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg