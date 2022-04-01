April brings cooler weather for seed-sowing in South West | In Your Patch

life-style,

We're into a beautiful time of the year with lower maximum daytime temps and cooler night-time minimums. It's time to get those brassicas into the ground. We've had harvests of kale and bok choi already in the school garden and will succession plant more seedlings between earlier plantings to make sure we utilise every centimetre of space and ensure an extended harvest period. Your root vegetables should have been directly sown into beds last month but if you've not done them yet get that happening right now. If your soil drains freely and is friable, sow carrots, swedes, radishes, turnips and parsnips. Plant a few beetroot as well. April is also the time for broad beans to go in. These are a great seed to plant with small children because the seed is so large. It also grows quickly and children enjoy checking growth on a daily basis especially for the first few weeks. I plant a dwarf variety that doesn't need individual staking but if you have a standard variety I do recommend planting on a trellis or against a wall. A strong wind or storm can easily decimate your broad bean crop. I also plant garlic in April - Anzac Day is popular, although I've had a few recent discussions on the best time to plant garlic in the south west. If your soil is free draining, you can wait until as late as late June or even into July (thanks Harriet). But given we get a lot of rain in these parts, you'd want to make sure your soil drains well - a raised bed or mound on top of poorer draining clay based soil should help - or you may find your crop will rot. Garlic also doesn't like competition, so be sure to feed well and keep weeds to a minimum. There are some great local suppliers of good growing garlic and I would recommend going to them for your supply. If you're bothering to spend the time and energy growing it, seek out a variety that has a proven track record in this region. Try the Saturday Farmers Markets or Facebook groups like Eat Your Greens. You may start to see white cabbage moths - that are actually a butterfly but really what does it matter - it doesn't make them any less a pest! They are very difficult to deter. We tried several different methods to deter them in the school garden including placing decoy male moths into the garden, made by cutting up a white plastic dog food bag into the shape of a moth and fixing them on to bamboo sticks throughout the garden. The idea is that the live moths will see the dominant white moth already in the space and fly away from that moth as they are supposedly territorial. Did it work? Not really. I continued to see a lot of white moths - some even landing next to our decoy moths seemingly attracted to them! Then came the hungry little caterpillars. A good product I have found to control them is Dipel, an organic spray containing a bacteria harmful to caterpillars but non toxic to everything else including bees. But by far the most effective method to reduce the destructive impact of those little green caterpillars that can decimate a crop literally overnight is to search with sharp eyes and remove them manually. Fortunately I have access to two hundred children who love this job in the school garden but alas none at home! My tip for this month is to think about the timing of your plantings. As lovely as it is to plant all your seedlings out at one time, think about staggering your plantings over a month. Plant a few early in the season, wait two to four weeks and then plant a few more, and then wait another few weeks and do a third planting. The same applies to sowing seeds. Stop only when there's not going to be enough time left in the season for the seedlings or seeds to reach maturity. Not only do you utilise your space more effectively (harvesting plants over several months and freeing up space so their smaller neighbours can grow), but your harvest time is greatly extended. Happy gardening. Terri Sharpe is Coordinator and Garden Specialist of the Margaret River Primary School's Kitchen Garden Program. Her column focuses on tips for a productive edible garden - what and when to plant, when to harvest, disease and pest management, and general tips on what works (and doesn't) here in the South West corner of WA.

