Missing man last seen in Gnarabup carpark on Thursday | Video

news, local-news,

Airplanes, boats, jet skis and drones have been deployed across across the Margaret River coastline as the search continued on Monday for missing Margaret River man, Terry Jennings. Just before 8pm on Sunday 3 April 2022, Police were notified of Mr Jennings' vehicle and boat trailer, parked and unmoved at the Gnarabup boat ramp for a number of days. A police spokesperson said concerns were held for the welfare of the 73 year old man, due to the length of time the vehicle had been left in the carpark, as well as "unfavourable boating weather" over the weekend. Inspector Scott Morrissey addressed the media overlooking Gnarabup beach on Monday afternoon and said police aircraft and watercraft, as well as boats and jetskis from the Augusta and Margaret River Volunteer Marine Rescue Services were involved in searching for Mr Jennings. "It's dire, the missing person has not been seen since Thursday morning," Inspector Morrissey said. "He's in a three metre dinghy, which is not a big boat at all and certainly wouldn't be ideal to be going out with weather like we experienced over the weekend." With a search area of approximately 800 square nautical miles between Hamelin Bay and Cape Mentelle, Police called for anyone with further information to come forward to assist the search. "We were behind the 8-ball when we started," Inspector Morrissey said. "We've thrown a lot of resources and assets at this to try and resolve it as quick as we can, but obviously that's very challenging. "Mr Jennings is well known and quite popular in the Margaret River community, particularly with the boating and surfing community." Inspector Morrissey said the missing man did not have much close family living nearby, but that extended family had travelled to the region on Monday. Inspector Morrissey said so far police had not been able to locate or identify the man seen talking with Mr Jennings at around 8:15am on Thursday March 31. "The person may have information that can assist police "We'd still like to speak to the person he was speaking to in the carpark, we'd just like to know what that conversation was and if we can identify where he was going fishing." The person seen talking to Mr Jennings in the video, or anyone with any information relating to the whereabouts, is urged to contact Margaret River Police on 9757 8600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/06c129f0-9887-40ed-a0e9-c50d245eae79.JPG/r0_152_426_393_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg