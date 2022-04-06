news, local-news,

Young people aged 15 to 19 living in the South West of WA are being encouraged to take part in this year's Mission Australia's Youth Survey. Celebrating its 21st year, the Youth Survey is the largest of its kind and sees young Australians provide crucial insights into their aspirations, experiences, concerns and barriers to achieving goals. The survey is a chance for young people to share what's on their mind about key issues like impacts from COVID-19, climate change and housing insecurity, work and study barriers, and mental health concerns. Mission Australia State Director WA Jo Sadler said young people had been forced to adapt and overcome challenges never encountered by previous generations. "We know from our Youth Survey that young people are extremely resilient and they care about their futures, as well as the people and world around them," she said. "We also know that they're experiencing unique challenges, such as high levels of psychological distress and are less happy than they were just two years ago. "Young people are also navigating the ever-evolving pressures of things like social media and the global pandemic, both which obviously didn't exist when we started this survey over two decades ago. "Teenagers have experienced high rates of economic and psychological distress during the pandemic and they must be included in planning and decision-making that affect them, their peers, families, communities and Australia. "That's why we continue to prioritise creating space through our Youth Survey for young people to share their thoughts and concerns." Ms Sadler said the Youth Survey results were always enlightening. "They're publicised far and wide and provided to government and non-government organisations to inform design and delivery of policies, initiatives and services that impact young people's lives," she said. "We are delighted that over the past decade, more than 200,000 young people and more than 1,000 schools and organisations have participated in our Youth Survey. "We encourage schools, sports teams, community youth groups, religious groups and community service organisations to support young people to get involved in the Youth Survey. "Our young people are our future leaders and it's essential we hear them and act on what they tell us." Last year, Mission Australia's Youth Survey 2021 was completed by more than 20,207 young people. In 2021, COVID-19, the environment and equity and discrimination topped the key issues that young people felt Australia must address. In WA, the top three issues of concern were COVID-19, equity and discrimination and the environment. Survey responses revealed the pandemic and associated public health responses had a negative effect on young people's health, wellbeing and education. A notably higher proportion of WA females said their mental health was negatively impacted by COVID-19 (51.1 percent compared with 27.5 percent of males). The survey takes 20 minutes to complete. Young people can record their responses online, either through arrangements with participating schools or groups or individually through Mission Australia's website. Mission Australia's Youth Survey 2022 is open until August 12, 2022 to all young people aged 15-19 years old who are living in Australia. To take part in the survey, visit www.missionaustralia.com.au/youthsurvey.

