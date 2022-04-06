It's salmon time on the South West coast | Fishing & Diving the Capes

news, local-news,

Wow, what a fantastic run of beautiful weather we have had in the last month. I am pretty sure we are all thinking that we live in the best part of the country, that is for sure. Fishing off the beaches has seen plenty of herring in good sizes as well as a few mulloway, tailor and whiting. We are yet to see any big schools of salmon - but as a few have already been caught up around the Capes we are sure to start seeing them run down this way. Popular fishing beaches to catch salmon are Hamelin Bay, Boodjidup, Redgate and even Conto's. The heavier lures like 65-85 gram Dr Hook Long Toms and the Richter plugs are always a winner when casting out for these fun to catch fish. If you are wondering what to do with them when caught - then first of all don't forget to bleed them. Then put on ice until you either make them in to fish cakes, smoke them in a smoker or even batter them for fish and chips. Stay away from any red flesh as this does not taste any good at all. The boaties and divers have reported good catches of dhufish and pinks of late. There hasn't been much opportunity to get out on the water due to weather conditions - but when we have got out we have been rewarded. An odd yellowtail kingy has been caught along with a few reports of tuna. We would like to wish you all a Happy Easter, and please stay safe on and under the water. Roz Cummings and the DSC&O Team. The WA Recreational Family Fishing Alliance (WARFFA) has called on the WA Fisheries Minister to take more time to consider all options on further proposed demersal bans for recreational anglers. More time is needed to collect further data on the stock levels, and also to further consider the social and economical impacts of further cuts. WARFFA fully support better management of these key species, WARFFA also wants a sustainable fishery for generations to come. The recreational fishing community injects 2.4 billion into the WA economy, much of which is sent to regional towns. Recreational fishing also employs thousands of Western Australians in direct and indirect industries, such as marine dealers, tackle stores, cafés, service stations, accommodation, bakeries, tourism and charter boats. All of these jobs in metro and regional areas will be heavily affected by further reductions. The harvest strategy, which is used to monitor stock levels, indicates that the stock is recovering. Further cuts only moves fishing efforts into other areas and causes a knock-on effect to other WA species. WARFFA will continue to meet with key stakeholders and government bodies to ensure the message is heard loud and clear by the state government, and to ensure a fair outcome is achieved. We would encourage those who believe that we have the right to recreational fish as we do now, to sign the petition at chng.it/bJZzS7FGVD For those of you who have been asking regularly about "how Ant is going?" - he is coming along slowly. He is at home and has just been allowed to take off the big neck brace. He is walking and using his arms - however it still feels to him that they have pins and needles in them. He has still got along way to go to being back on board at Down South Camping & Outdoors - however we are hoping that he will be able to come back in a small capacity in the near future as we miss him and he is missing all you guys terribly. One of Australia's biggest fishing competitions is now underway, with plenty more action to come over April and May. Tens of thousands of salmon chasers regularly catch salmon bigger than 80cm along pristine beaches in the State's south each autumn. Recfishwest runs the annual Salmon Slam competition in line with the 'salmon run', which sees scores of WA anglers chasing the popular sportfish up and down the South West coast. "It's WA's salmon abundance that underpins the awesome fishing experiences enjoyed by so many fishers in the Great Southern, South West and when we get a good run in the metro," Recfishwest CEO Dr Andrew Rowland said. "Yes, it generates a great boost for local tackle, retail and hospitality outlets, but the real value lies in the pleasure it gives to tens of thousands of anglers from a wide range of backgrounds - the time spent fishing with family and friends is priceless." Competitors download the Salmon Slam mobile app and register their catches for the chance to win a range of prizes. Last autumn, more than 1,600 salmon chasers took part in the inaugural Slam, catching salmon and submitting photos of their catch via the official app. Salmon Slam 2022 is now in its second phase, which will end on 30 April, with prize winners to be announced on 1 May. Geoff Watts scooped the overall phase one winner title for which he will receive a Shimano monthly prize pack valued at more than $650, including a Stradic FL 5000 XG and Maikuro ll 9ft spinning rod, with his four longest salmon posting a total of 3,230mm. That's well over 3m of rod-bending, arm-aching West Aussie salmon. "I've been a fisherman for a long time, I think they're pound-for-pound up there as a sportfish. I enjoy meeting new people while chasing salmon, you get to meet people, it's a good community. Seeing everybody chase the fish along the beach... it's just a great spectacle," said Mr Watts.

