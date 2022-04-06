news, local-news,

"I can't believe I'm building a farm... again!" Steve Jones, aka 'Farmer Jones' to his many visitors and locals in the Margaret River region, has been busy building shelters and putting up fencing on his new property in Ludlow, ahead of plans to relocate his world renowned animal farm from its current spot on Caves Road. Sunflowers Animal Farm has been a hugely popular tourist and local destination for 22 years, with hundreds of farm and native animals making it a favourite spot for families to visit. The Burnside-area farm both as accommodation and a tourism destination, and caters to day and overnight visitors with farm style accommodation a big drawcard for those seeking a true blue South West Australian experience. The farm draws many international tourists, and has even featured on a top Chinese travel show, 'Where are we going, Dad?' that was viewed by millions of people. Along with wife Debbie, their children and a hardworking group of employees, the family has taken part in a number of community outreach events over their two decades of operation, providing entertainment and interaction at times of tragedy and hardship. "We are so proud to have been a part of this wonderful community, they really are so strong and so passionate about supporting their own," he said of the region. Mr Jones said that for various reasons the property in Margaret River became unworkable for the family business. "It's time for a change," Mr Jones said. A frequent participator in fundraising efforts through some of the region's toughest times, Mr Jones said he was sad to be leaving their long time home, but was keen to explore new horizons as the business evolved. He and his family are now planning to move the farm to their new property on Ludlow-Hithergreen road, fifteen minutes north of Busselton. Currently the new farm is just a string of empty paddocks amidst some native trees, but Mr Jones said that if all approvals go through, he hopes to move the animals into the property and open it later this year. "We are really excited about the possibilities for the new farm and what we can offer to people as they are passing by on the highway." The familiar sheep-driven, red tractor that used to mark the Margaret River property has already been placed at its new home by Bussell Highway, and has drawn interest from curious locals and passers by. "I've never paid for marketing," Mr Jones said. "People see it on the side of the road and they ask what it's about. They're curious." Passing cars can keep an eye out for another two mystery animals that will soon join the sheep and the pig on the sculpted tractor, in the lead up to the big opening. Live animals housed at the farm will include all kinds of farm animals like lambs, pigs, cattle, goats, sheep, turkeys, geese and chickens, as well as rabbits, guinea pigs, alpacas, dogs, llamas, horses and birds. Australian and exotic wildlife like emus, ducks, ostrich, guinea fowl, geese and kangaroos will also be shown at the farm. Mr Jones said the new property is also home to a stunning range of native trees, which were planted by the previous owner to revegetate the land after it was cleared and mined. "Look at those colours, the salmon pink," he said, referring to one of the tree trunks. "You never see that anywhere." Mr Jones plans to make the trees another highlight of the visit, with information about the various species available on the farm. Sunflowers Animal Farm will continue to operate at the Caves Road location in Margaret River until the end of the school holidays on April 26, 2022. For more information visit www.sunflowersfarm.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157442941/cfd00968-09c7-405c-8d96-691ad7561ccf.JPG/r0_278_3456_2231_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg