A new tourism promotion launched today will see the WA State Government and South West WA tourism bodies partner to offer $100 travel vouchers to travellers booking the State's latest interstate flight route. Read More: Direct flights launched between Busselton and Melbourne The South West Wanderer Pass offers visitors who take the new route a $100 credit towards participating tours, experiences and attractions around the Margaret River region. The first-ever commercial air service between Melbourne and Busselton commenced this week, with Jetstar operating direct flights between Melbourne and Busselton, three times a week. Passengers arriving in Busselton on Wednesday received a warm welcome from Australia's South West and the Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association, by way of locally-coordinated 'goodie bags' that provided a sample selection of the top quality food and wine available in the region. WA Tourism Minister Roger Cook said the new travel route, and the South West Wanderer Pass, would support the region's tourism recovery. "The State Government is also proud to support the South West Wanderer Pass, which will give visitors another reason to wander out yonder and experience the stunning coastline, famous food and wine, finest art and culture, and ancient Aboriginal history of the region," Mr Cook said. "The pass supports and promotes a number of South-West tourism operators, providing a welcome boost as WA continues to welcome back out-of-State visitors." Premier Mark McGowan said the direct flights would allow the South West to grow as a preferred tourism destination. "The arrival of the first Jetstar flight in Busselton is a momentous day for the city, the Margaret River region and the entire South-West, particularly tourism operators," he said. "For the first time, passengers can fly directly from the east coast into the South-West region and enjoy the extraordinary experiences on offer in one of the most visited parts of our State." The South West Wanderer Pass applies to new bookings made until November 30, 2022, unless sold out prior. Passes will be redeemable online through the Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association until December 16, 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/fb4f02d5-e604-4a8b-ad7a-1a171c2d7216.jpeg/r5_0_2042_1151_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg