As school holidays and Easter weekend approaches, the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is urging Western Australians to switch on their Sea Sense when they head to the beach. Many families are expected to make an April getaway around the State, coinciding with the annual salmon run along the South Coast and South West Coast, bringing the sharks closer to shore as they chase the large schools. Read More: It's salmon time on the South West coast | Fishing & Diving the Capes Salmon are a popular sportfish for Western Australian anglers, and recreational fishers are being encouraged to bleed their catches away from the water's edge and to discard fish waste responsibly and well away from swimmers and other water users. DPIRD Shark Operations Manager Dean Clarke said remembering to stay safe in the ocean has always been the best advice. "Surfers and divers are also urged to protect themselves with a personal shark deterrent device," Mr Clarke said. "WA residents have access to a $200 rebate to purchase an approved device under a world-first subsidy program. "If you haven't already received a rebate, there are now three eligible devices that have been scientifically proven to reduce your risk of interaction with a white shark. "The aerial shark patrols by Surf Life Saving WA (SLSWA) will be operating daily during the school holidays and over Easter to watch over Perth metro and popular South West beaches. "At locations with no beach patrol services, follow the direction of the SLSWA Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter when its alarm siren has sounded. "This means they've spotted a potential shark threat. Leave the water immediately. "Before entering the water, always check your SharkSmart WA app, the SharkSmart website or the SLSWA Twitter service for shark activity information, including reports from aerial patrols." There have been more than 92,000 downloads of the SharkSmart WA app to date, with users able to access shark sighting reports or tagged shark detections for the beach they are visiting. The app also has a quick link to call Water Police on 9442 8600 to report any shark sightings.

