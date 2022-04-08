Poll: Do you agree with the proposal to change WA's school holidays?

news, local-news,

The Tourism Council of WA (TCWA) has floated a proposal to stagger the Western Australian school holiday calendar, with a view to reducing traffic, crowds and demand for accommodation during peak periods. TCWA this week launched their discussion paper, School's Out, proposing that autumn, winter, and spring school holiday dates be amended to allow schools north and south of the river to start their holidays one week apart. Tourism Council WA chief executive Evan Hall said the plan would halve congestion on roads, crowding at popular attractions, and demand for accommodation. "Every school holiday period, families miss out on a WA holiday because they can't get annual leave or find available accommodation," Mr Hall said. "Staggering school holidays would enable more families to holiday in WA with less crowding and lower prices. It's a win-win for WA families and tourism." Mr Hall said the annual tourist migration to the South West and North West regions meant families were often faced with increased prices during extreme demand periods. "For families looking to enjoy regional WA, travelling during school holidays means confronting peak period pricing, sparse accommodation options, congested freeways, competition for annual leave within their workplace, and crowded destinations upon arrival," he said. "School holidays in WA drive short and sharp peak tourism seasons for regional destinations. WA's diverse climate compounds this peak period, as Perth families tend to favour southern destinations during summer and northern towns during winter. "As borders open and restrictions lift, it is time for WA to consider practical changes to ensure Western Australians can continue to holiday in WA." The Tourism Council estimates the change would result in a reduction in school holiday premium pricing of up to 24 per cent and allow for an additional 730,000 visitor nights by WA families. It also said economic analysis showed the proposal would create 2,180 more jobs and an extra $299 million in visitor expenditure.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/1e4cc406-e16c-443a-abcb-61cf88813ae3.jpeg/r1_105_2047_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg