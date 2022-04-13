Gracetown Vintage Fair to add colour and fun to Easter weekend

news, local-news,

The inaugural Gracetown Vintage Fair will take place on Easter Saturday, April 16 at the Gracetown Oval from 10-3pm. The event coincides with the Gracetown Art Exhibition and annual Bay swim, and will feature stall holders, fashion parades, installations, live music, food vendors, local artists and circus performance. The event is sponsored by local wine business Flor Marché, with support from Regional Arts WA. Organiser and winemaker Elizabeth Reed said she was extremely excited for the upcoming events. "Easter is a great time of celebration in the Gracetown community," Ms Reed said. "Starting with the annual bay swim followed by the vintage fair and the art exhibition launch the weekend is promising to showcase the best of what the region has to offer." A feature of the fair will be a vintage umbrella installation by local artist Nigel Lullfitz. A steel fabricator by trade, Nigel's creative impulses have spurred him on the journey of making aesthetic mechanical art. For the Gracetown Vintage Fair, he has been commissioned to create a piece inspired by Madrid-based architect, Izaskun Chinchilla Moreno. At 1pm Welcome to Country will be performed by Brook Webb, followed by a vintage fashion parade coordinated by Sarah Asphar. Live music by local musician Dave Lawrence will round out the afternoon. Other artists exhibiting include Callam Fairnie, Cherry Delfs, Angus Watkins, Francesco Geronazzo, Matt and Nia Almera, Diana Morrell-Kaser, Alice Duzevich and Kate Tarrant. The Gracetown Art Exhibition launch will take place at 6pm on Saturday evening. "With the support of Regional Arts WA we have been given the opportunity to further highlight the incredibly talented artists based in the Margaret River region," said Ms Reed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/160ed2cc-7b0a-46c8-af50-eb5119bb3263.jpg/r0_281_5521_3400_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg