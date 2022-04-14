Puppet project showcases young creative visions

news, local-news,

Members of local youth program, The Concrete Club are celebrating the completion of their ambitious community puppet making project. Titled the 'Hybrid Web', the project engaged over 25 young people to engage in an inclusive arts program exploring identity, sense of place and community. Funded by the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries and Lotterywest Creative Communities COVID -19 Recovery Program and spanning ten weeks, the program also employed local artists to facilitate workshops. With direction from lead artist Sky River, young people were introduced to the broad range of skills used in puppet making, including character design and sculpture techniques. "The Hybrid characters are a symbolic representation of our connection to the natural world," said Sky. "So we created imaginative beings that are part nature or animal and part human. "The beauty of puppetry is these magical beings can then come to life and explore the 'real' world in a playful way." Costume designer Kylie Clifford facilitated sewing many costumes. "And if you've ever wondered what happened to the shoemaker and the elves, our local leather master, David Skeats, was taking mini puppet boot orders!" said Sky. Local musicians Bec Schofield and Dave Mann co-ordinated a series of songwriting workshops resulting in a team of young musicians recording their own 'Hybrid Web' themed song. Leith Alexander filmed puppets engaging with various locations and community groups including Artzability, Skate Dance classes, the Youth Precinct, the Margaret River bush, the Rotary Park and on stage at the Margaret HEART. Youth Worker and Concrete Club director Jacque Ashworth is committed to creating ongoing diverse and safe programs to engage young people in the local community. The next community arts project explores lantern cane style puppets Term 2 at the Zone Room 3:30- 5:30 Thursday's - ages 12 up. For more info, contact concretesk8club@gmail.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/cdf21a16-7dd7-429f-a29f-cd82cb06e19c.jpg/r0_218_4779_2918_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Puppet project showcases young creative visions