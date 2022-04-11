'Finally': Developer's green light for second Rapids Landing road

news, local-news,

The developer of Margaret River housing estate Rapids Landing has commenced works on the extension of Leschenaultia Avenue south to Brookfield, which is expected to ease ongoing traffic congestion in the area. Read More: Plan to expand Rapids Landing shopping precinct Lester Group director Stuart Lester announced that the company had "finally" received approval to construct the access road. "The highly anticipated access will relieve the traffic pressure into and out of Rapids Landing Estate during peak times for the Rapids Landing Primary School," Mr Lester said. "This latest development will see the completion of a number of roads surrounding Rapids Landing Primary School and throughout; easing traffic congestion from Tonkin Boulevard and improve safety for school children and the wider community." Parents heading to and from Rapids Landing Primary School, as well as local residents using the surrounding roads, have complained of lengthy delays during school drop off and pick up times, and dangerous conditions turning onto Bussell Highway during busy periods. Read More: Lack of access driving Margaret River commuters to despair The new access road will be constructed as part of the latest stage in the development, extending south to the boundary with the adjacent Brookfield development. Mr Lester said works had begun on the road on April 4. "Due to the late start of the civil construction program with the onset of winter over the next few months, it is expected that it will take the rest of the year to complete the stage construction," he said. "The extension of Leschenaultia Avenue will open up a number of much needed blocks of land in the process, providing land that has been in very short supply since 2020. "The recent construction will open up residential opportunities for the South West community." He said the Lester Group hoped the opening of the access road would align with the start of the 2023 school year. Blocks of land within Stage 7 of the project will be released for presale in May. What impact will the new Rapids Landing access road have on your daily commute? Let us know your thoughts via nicky.lefebvre@margaretrivermail.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/4d56b0e5-48a1-43d9-8af4-75b2aed8bdbf.jpeg/r0_46_2016_1185_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg