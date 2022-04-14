Cowaramup art project weaves stories on country | Photos

news, local-news,

On Saturday April 9, a collection of local families filled the Cowaramup Community Garden with creative energy as they took part in a fun and educational creative workshop alongside guest artists, Wardandi Elder Vivian Brockman, Wardandi custodian Mitchella Hutchins and Land Artist Elaine Clocherty. Part of the 'Weaving Stories of Boodja' community art project, the Connecting to Boodja workshop allowed participants to join with the artists as they connected with country and created a stunning art installation. Project founders and creative facilitators Michelle Bretherton and Cara Ratajczak said they were delighted with the success of the project so far, with all workshops booking out. "The intention is to learn from Wardandi custodians and experts about our local environment, to respond creatively to our natural surrounds and to foster a sense of place within our local community," the pair said. "Our purpose is to strengthen our community's relationship and connection to Boodja in a creative and fun way. In finding a sense of place within the natural landscape, and nurturing curiosity, we aim to inspire the will to protect and preserve it for future generations." As the sun came out on Saturday, Ms Brockman - known as Dwardinan - ceremoniously mapped out the outline of the ephemeral artwork with sand. Ms Clocherty, renowned for her works derived solely from natural elements and surrounded by overflowing baskets of collected banksia nuts, karri bark and other fallen bush treasures began to create shapes with fallen red flowering gum blossoms. An excited group of participants headed into the surrounding bushland with Mitchella Hutchins, who shared her knowledge of bush tucker and medicinal plants and trees. Children's voices joined the rhythmic sounds of Ms Hutchins' clapping sticks as she taught the group Wardandi songs. Clay 'feathers' were decorated with sheoak, karri and other native nuts and placed into the large artwork with other materials to create the image of a tawny frogmouth. "The creative process is a large part of the enjoyment of the artwork as the hands of children, parents, grandparents, friends, artists and Wardandi custodians all work as one and share the creative space together," explained Bretherton and Ratajczak. "As all things in nature this artwork will exist for a moment in time to be enjoyed for its beauty and then will wash away with the rain and wind and return back to the earth." The workshop is one of 20 taking place throughout 2022 in the Community Garden, involving Wardandi Elder/Custodians, Nature Conservation Margaret River Region, Parkwater Community Group, and guest artists. "One of the objectives of the Creative Communities COVID-19 Recovery Grant is to connect families within the community and it has become important to us that families come along and work together creatively on their projects," said Bretherton and Ratajczak. As well as thanking the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries and Lotterywest, the pair also acknowledged the Cowaramup Community Garden committee and the Lions Club of Cowaramup. "This project has also been brought to life with the kind support from Woven Cowaramup. "We can already see the success of the project when both parent and child share squeals of delight at the results of their creations." The Weaving Stories of Boodja community Art Project offers free after school and school holiday creative sessions exploring a range of techniques including clay, weaving, screen printing, natural dyeing and other experimental sessions. At the end of the year, there will be the creation of a permanent artwork in the garden space. To find out more and book workshops visit weavingstoriesofboodja.com

