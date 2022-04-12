Putting your best fashion foot forward with these six Doomben Cup style cues

Colour blocking is in.

Every year the Doomben Cup amplifies its fashion style with better than ever themes and even more gorgeous guests to follow it. Hence, it only makes sense that if this is your very first Doomben Cup visit, you put your best fashion foot forwards.

Understandably, deciding on your own can be a bit overwhelming. But worry not, as we got you covered with the following Doomben Cup style cues.



Follow the one that suits your sense of style the best, and don't shy away from making a statement at your very first Doomben Cup.

Let's get started, shall we?

Get creative with millinery

Millinery is an essential part of Doomben Cup fashion. Depending on the seasonal events, the rules clearly state which type of millinery is allowed or not.



As this year's event would take place in winters, straw hats aren't game. But that doesn't mean your velvets or suedes should be plain and boring.

In fact, there are no style limitations to accessorising your millinery. From adding flowers to beads, chains, or almost anything that you feel would enhance the outlook - it can be added to your millinery and change the whole vibe of your look.

Don't be afraid to experiment

Experimenting with your looks is part of the prep, trial, and error process of dressing up for the Doomben Cup. For instance, you may find a mannequin wearing a cute outfit at Zara.



So the idea is to not be afraid to check it out and maybe even get it to wear as it is. In fact, you can purchase it as it is but mix things up by adding your own personal style elements.



The idea is to experiment, decide, and finalise-all for its fun without any fear of doing it wrong.

Who says you can't play with makeup

While there might be rules of Doomben Cup fashion for dressing and styling - there are hardly any official statements that allow or disallow, for that matter, a makeup look. So when you have the creative freedom to play with makeup, then grab the opportunity with both hands.



From graphic eyeliners to bold lip colours, the field is all yours to race the makeup horses. Unsure if you want to have a unique makeup look? Get the latest tips on the Doomben Cup to keep tabs on changes if there are any.

Colour blocking for the win

Colour blocking is a fun way of adding as many colours as you like to your outfit. There are many ways to introduce multiple colours to your outfit, from colour blocking wrap dresses to tie-dye gowns.



You can even add ribbons, scarves and layers to introduce colour blocking techniques and make your outfit colourful. However, do not get too comfortable and overdo the colour element. Keep all colours from a single palate to make the outfit look coordinated.

Fresh and breezy is the new statement

Gone are the days when corsets used to rule the Doomben Cup guest viewing booths. Now fresh and breezy is the new fashion style statement.



From loose dresses to loose pants paired with wrap-up power suits and whatnot, it is a whole fashion category dedicated and devised accordingly to suit the modern generation of Doomben Cup viewers.



You can check out Pinterest boards for ideas or visit malls in-person to look for ready-to-wear outfits to make things easier for you.

Black will never not be powerful

To all those who deliberately look away from black because it is too strong of colour, you can't get any more wrong. In our personal opinion, as fashion experts, we don't think there will ever come a time in the fashion industry when black is not powerful.



From beautiful millinery, veils, and accessories to gowns, dresses, suits, and footwear, the modern monotone look is a powerful blend of grabbing attention yet playing it safe.



Rest assured, you can never go wrong with black.

In conclusion

Safe to say that now you know how to walk the fashion runway as the guest of the honourable Doomben Cup.



You will definitely be able to prepare and get your game face on with the perfection of style and fun. Moreover, don't forget to adhere to the rules; otherwise, you'll be the only misfit with a fashion faux pas, and you don't want that.

