news, local-news,

For a couple of hours each Sunday morning in October, November, February and March since 2017-18, the Margaret River Surf Lifesaving Club (MRSLSC) and local families have gathered on the shores of Gnarabup Beach to participate in surf life saving activities. The club was established in 2003 and ran a Nippers program from 2006-2009, before re-opening the program in 2017. The group now runs a successful summer program on the coast, teaching children about different surf conditions and giving them the skills to enjoy the ocean safely. The club and the program is "life changing" for participants and volunteers, according to club spokesperson, Richard Lee-Pullen. "In a region famous for big waves and wild surf, learning the skills to stay safe in the ocean is extremely beneficial," he said. "As any parent knows, it can be nerve-racking watching your child swim, or paddle, into the waves and deep water. "Getting caught in a rip at Redgate or pummelled by waves at the River Mouth, can be really scary, for both the person involved and the onlookers." Mr Lee-Pullen said the ongoing success of the club was quite an achievement, given the lack of amenities. "Operating out of a small shed on Resort Place, Gnarabup, all the equipment has to be loaded into trailers each week and transported to the beach," he said. "It's quite a logistical challenge considering the popularity of the White Elephant café and the boat ramp but, the club has managed to maintain its enthusiasm and focus to provide locals with a sporting club that benefits everyone, not just its members." Mr Lee-Pullen said making sure adults were trained to know what to do if they saw someone in danger was equally important. "With an average of fifty children on the beach each week, aged between five and fifteen, it's quite a spectacular sight. "Parents quickly learn that it is not a drop-and-run style sporting club, with lots of help required planning the activities, leading the groups, keeping everyone safe by providing water safety and of course, lots of moral support when the conditions are challenging. "It is the parent helpers each week that have made Margaret River Surf Life Saving Club really special." Since 2017 the club has welcomed 270 children and 180 adults as members, which Mr Lee-Pullen said demonstrated a strong desire from the local community to establish a more serious surf lifesaving club presence in the region. "The success of the little club, and its ability to provide locals with both the training and the rescue services, rests on community support," he said. "Like other community groups in the region, Margaret River Surf Life Saving Club is made-up entirely of volunteers: people that, week-in, week-out, give their time for free. "So far there has been tremendous support from local families joining the club and taking part. "Each week both the children and the adults finish the session feeling happier than when they started." Members of the Margaret River Surf Life Saving Club have also achieved top results in and by the water. Jake Fisher was awarded a Silver Medallion for Bravery by WA Surf Lifesaving, for his heroic rescue of a woman at Gas Bay. Thirteen adult members have participated in locally run courses and been awarded the Bronze Medallion in Surf Life Saving. One member has been employed by the Augusta Margaret River Shire to patrol at the River Mouth beach - an important service that has seen numerous people helped to safety over the years. The club also provides equipment, such as a Jet Ski and Inflatable Rescue Boat, to help with rescues when surfers get into trouble, or when people have gone missing off the coast. Members also help with water safety at Busselton Jetty and Gnarabup during swimming events. "All these services are invaluable to the community, and Margaret River Surf Life Saving Club is proud to be called upon at any time of year when needed," said Mr Lee-Pullen. "In a region with so many beaches and a terrific surf culture, Margaret River SLSC is excited about growing into an important community sporting club that can provide a valuable service to the public." For more info or to make contact, visit margssurf.com or facebook.com/margaretriverslsc

