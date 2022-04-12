news, local-news,

A new midwifery group practice model launched in Margaret River will provide expectant mothers and their families with consistent care with the same midwife throughout their pregnancy, birth and into postnatal care. The program, announced on Tuesday April 12 by WA Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson, is the fifth midwifery group practice (MGP) model in the South West, along with Bunbury, Bridgetown, Collie and Manjimup. Ms Sanderson said MGP was an internationally recognised, evidence based clinical initiative providing "quality and sustainable midwifery-led, multidisciplinary care in conjunction with obstetric doctors". "Midwifery-led care is important to support women's birthing choices and allow birthing closer to home," she said. "The practice will also help attract and retain local midwives and provide the opportunity to work within their full scope of their practice. "I am a passionate advocate for midwifery led care and greater birth choices for women and I'm so pleased to announce this expansion." Sometimes known as 'Caseload Midwifery', MGP enables women to be cared for by the same, 'primary' midwife supported by a small group of midwives throughout pregnancy, birth and during newborn care. Where situations arise that indicate a need for medical involvement, midwives work with medical colleagues to coordinate the best care for mother and baby. They have been shown to assist with increased consumer satisfaction with care, lower postnatal depression rates, increased breastfeeding rates and shorter lengths of hospital stay. Warren-Blackwood MLA Jane Kelsbie said the announcement was a win for families in and around Margaret River. "The launch of the award-winning midwifery group practice model provides expectant women and their families with holistic care based on trust and relationship building with the same midwife throughout their pregnancy, birth and into postnatal care," Ms Kelsbie said. "It's wonderful to see this service now being offered in Margaret River, building on the current midwifery group practice in the South-West."

