3 BED | 1 BATH | 1 CAR It's an old cliche, but one that's undoubtedly true... location, location, location. This super cute dwelling is sitting pretty on a big 769sqm block in one of the most conveniently placed spots in Dunsborough. It's one block away from the walkway straight to the beach and a few blocks away from the walkway straight to town. The freshly spruced abode is move in ready and beautifully styled with white on white. The living room is light and bright with white plantation shutters. Long white cabinetry cleverly doubles as a tv storage unit and bench-style seating for the meals. The kitchen is divine, shaker style cabinets ooze Hamptons design and the central block creates extra seating for casual dining. The master bedroom is fresh and spacious and incorporates a wall of floor to ceiling cabinetry with a central beauty bar. Bedroom two is large enough to accommodate two sets of bunk beds for all the holiday guests and bedroom three is nicely located to the rear of the home overlooking the treed backyard. The beautiful decor in the bathroom is stylish with accents of black and gold. The rear verandah is elevated and inviting. Cane light fittings are in keeping with the beach styling and white VJ style panelling creates another seating nook privately screened from the neighbours. The enormous backyard has room for the whole family plus pets to enjoy. It's a big blank canvas for you to make your own or revel in its simplicity. Established mandarin and orange trees, and beautiful peppy trees make you just want to lay about and enjoy the lifestyle. This move in ready, super cute abode is there to offer you a wonderful down south lifestyle and make your new forever memories. You simply can't go wrong.

