news, local-news,

Twenty four of WA's best surfers will take on the famed waves of the Margaret River region next week, as the 2022 Drug Aware WA Trials kick off at Surfers Point. From Wednesday, April 20 the official curtain-raiser to the WSL Margaret River Pro will feature 12 of the best males and 12 of the finest female surfers in the state, all vying for a precious place in the major competition held right after the trials. Surfing Western Australia CEO Mark Lane said the trials represented the chance of a lifetime for the winning pair. "To surf against their heroes and world champions is something they will remember forever," Mr Lane said. Surfers are selected to compete in the WA Trials based on performances over the last year, with a combination of local area club champions, state champions, national champions, specialty event winners, and the highest-rated WA surfers from the WSL Qualifying Series (QS). Last year's winners Jacob Willcox (Margaret River), and Willow Hardy (Margaret River), will take on the likes of Felicity Palmateer (Yanchep), Kael Walsh (Yallingup), Isi Campbell (Denmark), Solomon Pogue-Englert (Gracetown), as well as Mia McCarthy (Cowaramup) and Ben Spence (Margaret River). Surfing WA Events Manager Justin Majeks said there was a great mix of surfers competing at the trials. "Our surfers have followed different pathways to get their opportunity to compete in the Trials event," he said. "We've got a great mix of youth and experience and I wish all our surfers the very best of luck." The 36th Margaret River Pro, the fifth stop on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT), will be held from April 24 to the May 4, 2022 at Surfers Point in Margaret River. Drug Aware WA Trials 2022 Male Invitees Drug Aware WA Trials 2022 Female Invitees

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/686dab78-fbc8-4967-ac62-2e4ac6f7ff44.jpg/r2_307_2998_2000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg