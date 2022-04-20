Anzac Day in Augusta Margaret River | What's On

news, local-news,

Anzac Day Margaret River April 25 The Margaret River Dawn Service commences at 6.00am at Memorial Park and is coordinated by the RSL (WA) Margaret River sub-branch. The service is followed by a Gunfire Breakfast at Margaret River District Club on Tunbridge Street. The annual ANZAC Day parade will commence at 11.30am from Reuther Park and proceed along to main street to Memorial Park where the main morning service will be held. This will be followed by fellowship and two-up at Margaret River District Club. The guest speaker at this year's main service will be Sgt Simone Taplin of the Margaret River Police. Anzac Day Augusta April 25 This year's Dawn Service in Augusta will commence at 6.20am at the RSL Memorial Park on the corner of York Street and Osnaburg Street, with a Main Service at 11.00am. WA Gravity two day Enduro April 23 + 24 Whether you are weekend warrior wanting to pushing your limits, or an elite rider hoping for a podium finish, this event is for you. Day One (Saturday 23 April) is at The Pines in Margaret River, then on Day Two (Sunday 24 April) the riders will hit the short and fast trails around the Dunsborough & Districts Club. For more info, visit www.wagravityenduro.org Margaret River Pro April 24 - May 4 The Margaret River Pro lands at Surfers Point this month, kicking off on April 24 with the competition window open until May 4. The Pro is one of only two Australian events on the prestigious 2022 World Surf League Championship Tour. Spectators can watch all the action live and free at Surfers Point. The event hub has a festival vibe, with big screens showing replays, and expert commentary, food trucks and merchandise stands. Fans can get up close and personal with their favourite surfing stars, who take their time after each heat to chat to groms who line the walkway to collect autographs and selfies.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/fb1cbc01-4dae-4426-855b-f426031a4276.jpeg/r0_81_775_519_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg