Towin' the Chapel of Love: Marriage vows go mobile in South West

Forget Vegas, baby! Loved-up couples will soon have the chance to exchange their vows in front of Elvis, in a whimsical tiny chapel on wheels. Designed and created by celebrant Anita Revel, the Big Love Tiny Chapel will park up at a special pop-up wedding event at Colonial Brewing Co in Margaret River in October, where up to 10 couples will have the opportunity to be legally wed, or to renew their vows. "I was married by Elvis in a little chapel in Vegas, which was so much fun, I've always wanted to bring the experience to Western Australia," explained Anita. "All couples deserve to be married in a totally memorable way, and this is it!" It's been the Margaret River region local's long-time dream to design and build a mobile chapel. "I can't wait to see all sorts of couples get married in this cute-but-elegant little space," she said. "The fact the chapel is on wheels means it can travel to wherever couples want to get married. "It feels wonderful to finally see her ready to be towed around the region for weddings and events." She said the Elvis Wedding Day on 22 October offered the chance to be serenaded down the aisle and exchange Elvis-themed vows led by professional impersonator, Frank Pesely, before photos in and around the chapel. "Headlining Elvis for the official launch of the Big Love Tiny Chapel just made perfect sense and it will be the perfect wedding experience for couples who want a fun wedding - all the laughs, photo ops, all great stories to tell," said Anita. "This is also the perfect wedding for the budget conscious." Each ceremony and Elvis experience at the Open Day will take just under an hour, at a cost of $1850 per couple. Catering, photography, flowers, hair and make-up and transport are optional additions and can be arranged directly with Anita Revel. Big Love Tiny Chapel is also available for couples to book for their wedding ceremony, where the chapel comes to them, at the venue of their choice. For more information visit biglovetinychapel.com or find BigLove.TinyChapel on Facebook and Instagram.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/480a609c-d12f-431b-a8bf-0e1fcc791a02.jpeg/r0_65_1280_788_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg