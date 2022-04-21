Homebrewers battle for best in show | 2022 Backyard Brewing Tournament

news, local-news,

Entries have opened for the seventh iteration of one of WA's most popular homebrewing competitions, and organisers say this year's event is expected to be bigger than ever. The Margaret River Brewhouse Backyard Brewing Tournament welcomes homebrewers from around the state to have their beers judged by an all-star panel of industry experts. "Our Backyard Brewing tournament is a community event, banding together brewers from across the region and further afar to share their passion and craft their own beer," said Margaret River Brewhouse owner Iliya Hastings. "For competitors, we hope this competition helps to promote you, and best of all get you brewing with like-minded people." The panel this year includes Margaret River Brewhouse's own brewing cohort Caitlin Ellis and Joe Grieg, Artisans' Brian Fitzgerald, Jeremy Good from Cowaramup Brewery, Reuben Herriman from Running with Thieves, and beer journalist Jono Outred. Judges determine whose brew is the best in the West, with the winner landing a swag of prizes including the chance to have their beer brewed at the Brewhouse and served on tap, as well as state-wide distribution in cans. The tournament culminates in a sell-out awards night at the Brewhouse, where winners are announced and medals awarded. Former winner Scot Butson, who now owns and runs Mallokup Malt, said he believed the awards night was as much a drawcard as the tournament itself. "The highlight for me was definitely the awards night, Brewhouse put on an epic evening, where you get to meet the crew and a chance to meet like-minded, passionate amateur brewers, sharing ideas, listening to the lengths and stories that they went to for their entries and tips for future styles that you may have not attempted to brew yet," Mr Butson said. The Tournament has inspired past winners to pursue the craft, including Scot and Travis Moore, who launched their business, Phat Brewclub after winning with their 'Phat Porter'. Winner of the 2016 competition, and respected homebrewer Chris De Chaneet said it was a great way for homebrewers to improve their product. "Entering your beer is a great way to improve your homebrewing," he said. "It will force you learn about the style guidelines and how to design a recipe to conform to a style. "If you are serious about making the best beer possible, entering a competition encourages you to critique your brewing process with the aim of improving quality and consistency. "The feedback from judges can be useful to improve your homebrewing and if your beer is awarded a medal, you have bragging rights for years." Entries close on May 25, 2022. Beer submissions close 17 June, 2022 with drop off to Margaret River Brewhouse, 35 Bussell Highway Margaret River (and a Perth drop-off location to be confirmed). More details at margaretriverbrewhouse.com.au/backyardbrewing

Homebrewers battle for best in show | 2022 Backyard Brewing Tournament