WA school camps back for Term 2

The WA Education and Training Minister has confirmed that school camps will be allowed to recommence from the beginning of Term 2, following a review of the latest health advice. School camps were postponed or cancelled under high COVID-19 caseload settings introduced on February 8, 2022. "While it was disappointing that camps could not go ahead under the high caseload settings, it was necessary for the safety of school staff and students, and for continuity of learning," Minister Sue Ellery said on Wednesday. "Now with school camps returning, there will be additional COVID-19 safety measures in place to protect staff and students. "Camp providers will need to meet the Chief Health Officer's requirements - many will already meet these - have safety plans, and schools will need take additional steps to ensure the necessary precautions are taken." Ms Ellery said camps were a valuable part of student education. "School camps are an important opportunity for students to step outside of their usual environment, push their boundaries with new experiences, and develop a range of social skills," she said. The Department of Education has developed risk assessments and guidelines for schools to use which have been prepared based on advice from the Chief Health Officer. This includes the requirement for schools to be provided with a copy of the camp provider's COVID-19 Safety Plan, which must meet the Guidelines for School Camp Providers prepared in accordance with the Chief Health Officer's advice. Plans will require schools to provide Rapid Antigen Tests and make isolation arrangements for anyone that shows COVID-19-like symptoms, who tests positive or is identified as a close contact, as well as continue supporting regular hygiene practices, physically distancing where possible and cohorting student groups. A $3 million assistance package announced in February to help school camp providers impacted by COVID-19 cancellations has been extended until May 6, 2022 while school camps restart.

Additional COVID-19 safety measures for school camps