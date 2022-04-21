Free tai chi and yoga for South West cancer patients

news, local-news,

People living with cancer in South West will be able to access free in-person yoga and tai chi courses, with the commencement of Cancer Council WA's Life Now Term 2 timetable in May 2022. WA cancer patient and Life Now participant, Thérèse Duirs, who has a terminal diagnosis, says the Life Now Program mindfulness course not only helped her shift her mindset but get through difficult treatment. "Some days you can be more mindful in that moment and slow down and smell the roses or listen to the birds, and other days you can switch off. Whatever might be what you need at that time," Ms Duirs said. "You learn to breathe with intention, which has been quite useful when I'm at chemo and they're doing a stressful or painful procedure." In 2017, diagnosed with a treatable bowel cancer at 51, Ms Duirs underwent surgery, followed by chemotherapy, and returned to work cancer free. Two years later, she received the news that the cancer had returned and this time it was terminal. The Life Now Program's introductory style courses, including yoga, tai chi, and mindfulness are specifically designed for cancer patients and their carers, offering participants the chance to learn techniques to support their physical and mental wellbeing during treatment and recovery. Cancer Council WA Life Now Coordinator, Jessamie Skinner, said she is always delighted to hear such positive feedback from participants. "We know through numerous studies that there are a range of benefits from participating in mindfulness, yoga and tai chi, including reducing anxiety, stress and fatigue, but it's wonderful to hear first-hand from people like Thérèse, just how Life Now courses have improved their lives." Tuesday classes commence 10 May for six weeks - 10:00am - 11:00am Wednesday classes commence 11 May for six weeks - 11:00am - 12:00pm Monday classes commence 9 May for six weeks - 5:30pm - 6:30pm Wednesday classes commence 18 May for six weeks - 10:00am - 11:00am Friday classes commence 13 May for six weeks - 1:30pm - 2:30pm Wednesday classes commence 4 May for six weeks - 10:00am - 12:00pm Thursday classes commence 5 May for six weeks - 10:00am - 12:00pm Wednesday classes commence 4 May for six weeks - 8:50am - 9:50am Wednesday classes commence 4 May for six weeks - 10:10am - 11:10am Online course participants will need access to a steady internet connection and smart device such as a laptop, iPad, smart phone (iPad, Android) or smart TV. Thanks to generous community donations, the Life Now Program offers free evidence-based exercise and meditative courses to support West Australian cancer patients and their carers. Please see Term 2 timetable for all course dates, times and locations www.cancerwa.asn.au/articles/calendar/calendar-exerciseyogarelaxation-life-now/ Eligibility criteria apply. Registrations are essential and spaces are limited. To apply, visit the Cancer Council WA website at www.cancerwa.asn.au and search 'Life Now', or call 131120 to speak to a cancer nurse.

Free tai chi and yoga for South West cancer patients