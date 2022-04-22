news, local-news,

The Parks and Wildlife Service has issued a Smoke Alert for Gracetown to Karridale, including Margaret River and Cowaramup in the Shire of Augusta Margaret River The smoke is due to a Parks and Wildlife Service prescribed burn in the area. The smoke is expected to clear this evening. WHAT TO DO: KEEP UP TO DATE: Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins. During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.

Smoke Alert issued between Gracetown and Karridale