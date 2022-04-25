news, local-news,

A series of cold fronts are expected to move over south-western Western Australia from Monday, bringing significant rainfall, possible thunderstorms and much cooler temperatures. Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Jessica Lingard said the first cold front will cross the west coast on Monday evening into early Tuesday morning, with a second front to move through on Tuesday afternoon and evening. A third front arrives early Thursday morning. "Accumulated rainfall from Monday through to Thursday morning may be up to 20-45 mm for areas near the coast between Geraldton and Albany with isolated totals up to 60 mm," Mrs Lingard said. "Over the agricultural areas, 2-15 mm is expected during this event." Maximum temperatures over the South West Land Division will be much cooler than recently experienced with temperatures dropping to the mid-to-high teens on Wednesday. Warm northerly winds ahead of the fronts may bring elevated fire dangers across parts of the Gascoyne, Goldfields, Central Wheatbelt, South Interior and Eucla districts from Monday to Wednesday. The Bureau is recommending communities stay up to date with the latest Bureau warnings through the Bureau's website and BOM Weather app and follow the advice of emergency services.

WEATHER Trio of cold fronts to bring rain to South West